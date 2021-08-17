GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 114,755 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 65.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Illumina by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 11.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in Illumina by 27.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $524.84 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,267 shares of company stock worth $1,990,796 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

