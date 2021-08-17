GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $484,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.02.

NYSE RY opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.