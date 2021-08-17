GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.