GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 517,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $449.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

