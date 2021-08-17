GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788,900 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

