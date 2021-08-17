GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.