GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

