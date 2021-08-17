Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 400 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.44. 2,082,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

