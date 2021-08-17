Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 326 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.60. 1,570,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.