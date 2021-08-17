Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 499 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.89. 380,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.