Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.31. 829,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

