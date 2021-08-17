Grid+ (GRID) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $60,310.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00934598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171560 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

