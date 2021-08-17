GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

GP opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $303.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at about $1,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.