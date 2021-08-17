Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

