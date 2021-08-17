Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of GXTG opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

