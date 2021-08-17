Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $112.02.

