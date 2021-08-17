Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.