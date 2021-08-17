Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

