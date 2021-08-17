Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

