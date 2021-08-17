Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.85. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

