GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0042 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $25,608.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.86 or 0.00912505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00666031 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,152,487 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

