Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $20,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 100,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,857. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.