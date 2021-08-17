Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $26.92 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $21,371,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CBIZ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after buying an additional 174,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,753. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

