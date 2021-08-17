Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.