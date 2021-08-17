Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,937 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $296,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,411,225.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $352,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,008. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. 17,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

