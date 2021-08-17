Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $266.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $601,621.13 and $266.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 266,996,839 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

