Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 115,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 266,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

