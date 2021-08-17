Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

