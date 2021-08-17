Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 26,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,528. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global-e Online stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

