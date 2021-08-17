Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $6.21 on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 26,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,528. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global-e Online stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
