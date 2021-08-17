Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 556,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,960. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.