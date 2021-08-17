Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $101.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

