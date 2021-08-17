Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.49. 636,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,216. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.