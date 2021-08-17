Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 102,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

