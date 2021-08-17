Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. 419,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,291. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $169.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

