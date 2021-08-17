Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. 1,095,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,012. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

