Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Short Interest Update

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GIGA remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Monday. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51. Giga-tronics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

