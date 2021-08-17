Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 59,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $395.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

