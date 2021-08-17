Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.