GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

