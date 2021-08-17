Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,475 shares during the quarter. Gates Industrial comprises about 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 166.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 506,372 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

