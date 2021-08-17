Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.