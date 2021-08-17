Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

VFH stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $95.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

