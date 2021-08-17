Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 317 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

