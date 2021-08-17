Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $31.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.