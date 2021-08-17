Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

