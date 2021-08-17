Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

