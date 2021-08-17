Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.