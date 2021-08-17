Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.09 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

