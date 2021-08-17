Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,895. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.31.
In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
