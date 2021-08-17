Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,895. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.