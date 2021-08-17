Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GALXF stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

