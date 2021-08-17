Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
GALXF stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07.
About Galaxy Resources
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.